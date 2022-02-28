25 people forced out of homes into cold as fire spreads to 3 East Boston buildings

By WBZ Staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — At least 25 people were forced out of their homes early Monday morning by a fast-moving fire that brought in more than 100 firefighters to East Boston.

Flames broke out in a building on Maverick Street around 3:30 a.m. and quickly spread to two other buildings nearby.

Firefighters rescued a man from a second floor room with a ladder before the fire forced them back outside.

Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey said no one was hurt.

“Clearly you can see the cold and the ice, so very difficult moving around, you had to go a little slower. We had one engine freeze up so that limited our water a little bit, but we were able to overcome that,” Dempsey told reporters.

A man who lives two doors down said he woke up to the sound of fire alarms and ran outside.

“I looked out and it was just the whole top of the building was on fire, so that was the view that we had, it was crazy,” he told WBZ-TV.

There’s no word yet on where or how the fire started.

