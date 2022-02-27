Alert citizen aids in car burglar arrest

By Mary Alice Royse

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — Franklin police thanked an alert citizen Friday after having helped identify a suspect wanted for several car burglaries.

According to authorities, Franklin police officers responded to a call early Friday morning when a citizen reported that a group of men in hoodies, wearing latex gloves, were checking car door handles in the parking lot of a Reliance Drive apartment complex.

Officials said when officers arrived, multiple suspects fled on foot after being challenged by the responding officers.

According to the police report, Officers captured Kevonte Williams, 20, during his attempted escape. Officers said they also found stolen property on Williams at his arrest.

“A citizen made all the difference in this outcome, and the Department is thankful for their attentive eye and quick call,” Franklin police officials said on their website.

Franklin police also reminded community members that it is crucial to lock car doors at night and never leave valuable inside, especially guns.

Williams has been charged with three counts of burglary and one count of evading arrest, according to Franklin police. He is on a bond set at $35,000.

