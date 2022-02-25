Funeral arrangements set for New Orleans’ ‘Praline Queen’

By Shay O’Connor

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — Funeral arrangements have been set for New Orleans’ beloved “Praline Queen”

Loretta Harrison, the owner of Loretta’s Authentic Pralines, died after being diagnosed with cancer.

She was the first African American woman to successfully own and operate her own praline company, with two locations for over 35 years, according to a post by a New Orleans tour company.

Her praline stores can be found in the French Quarter.

Family and friends will celebrate the life and legacy of Harrison through a Memorial Service on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church.

Visitation will begin at 8 a.m.

A livestream will begin at 10 a.m. on franklinabc.com or facebook.com/FABCNOLA or youtube.com/FABCNOLA.

Everyone in attendance must wear a mask, and the interment will be private.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family said Harrison’s wishes were to have donations sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Loretta S. Harrison Memorial Fund at giftfunds.stjude.org/lorettaharrison_godisgood or Louisiana SPCA: note in Memory of Loretta S. Harrison at louisianaspca.org

Her family issued the following statement regarding her passing:

“We are heartbroken to share the news that our Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Loretta Harrison, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 16, 2022. Loretta Harrison, lovingly referred to as ‘The Praline Queen,’ was the chef and owner of the historic Loretta’s Authentic Pralines.

“First and foremost, Ms. Loretta was a faithful steward of God with the belief that if you ‘put God first, He will grant the wishes of your heart.’ She shared her unwavering love and dedication for God and the city of New Orleans with everyone she encountered. And it was those dedications that led her to be the first African American woman to own and operate a brick-and-mortar praline store.

“She was a proud entrepreneur who advocated for local business owners, cultural and culinary arts, and civil liberties for all. Her daily joy was welcoming anyone who walked into her shop with a smile, a warm meal, and a heartfelt prayer. She was a woman with incredible grace and moral fortitude, and was a guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love. We could always turn to her for wisdom and solace, and her absence is wholly felt in our hearts.

“Although she is no longer here with us in this realm, her beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us all. She will live on in us, in every belly laugh, in every act of compassion and kindness. Her legacy will live on in the world and continue to inspire.

“We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to every one of you for the outpouring of love. So many have been touched by Ms. Loretta’s extraordinary life. Her faith in God never faltered, so know that for all the love you’ve shown her, she loved you back.

“And while we mourn her loss, we celebrate her remarkable life and cherish the life lessons she taught us. The Family will continue her legacy—representing the spirit of New Orleans and the heart of resilience—through intentional work, prayer, and service to others.

“We Appreciate You, Ms. Loretta’s Family.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.