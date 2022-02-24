‘Most traumatic experience’: Boy recovering from rare COVID condition returns home

By Rachel Holt

SOUTH YARMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A bubble parade and cheers for Isaiah Celin of South Yarmouth, who clearly doesn’t mind the attention. The celebration for the seven-year-old included hugs and well wishes from the team at Franciscan Children’s.

The road to get to this moment was a long one that started on January 11th, when Isaiah felt sick and was sent home from school.

“Out of the blue it started out with a little stomachache and it turned into one of the most traumatic experience of our life,” said mom Marie Celin.

He ended up in the ICU at Boston Children’s Hospital for 17 days, a nightmare for parents Anson and Marie.

“By the time we got to Boston Children’s Hospital he was already septic. Heart failure, kidney failure, everything,” said Marie.

“Isaiah had what is referred to now as MIS-C, which is multi system inflammatory syndrome in children associated with COVID,” said Franciscan Children’s physician Dr. Dave Leslie.

“It felt like an out of body experience because seeing your kid go through that is one of the most painful experiences. We had God to help us go through it,” said dad Anson.

Isaiah was transferred to Franciscan Children’s three weeks ago, unable to eat and barely able to stand— which was especially difficult for a kid who will tell you he loves food and being active.

When asked what he’s looking forward to eating, Isaiah mentioned pizza, steak, and fried ice cream. His mom referred to her son as a “foodie.”

“He couldn’t walk. He couldn’t eat, which was clearly very important to him,” said Dr. Leslie.

Through an extensive rehab program he progressed from needing assistance walking, to earlier this morning, playing the drums, as he’s expected to be on the path to a full recovery.

“I’ve been starting walking, and doing exercises, and playing outside, and jumping,” said Isaiah.

“Seeing him now be his funny self and kind and playing jokes on the nurses and the girls at child life, we have our little boy back. And that’s everything to us,” said Marie.

