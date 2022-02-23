Twin Boys Born On 2/22/22 At Brigham And Women’s Hospital

By Juli McDonald

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — Named for his great-great grandfather, sweet little Abdon born at Anna Jaques Hospital Tuesday has the coolest birthday ever. His proud father, Rob Gustison, describes a photo he now treasures:

“The OR nurse holding him up to the official clock (shortly after he was born); brand new, 2/22/22 at 2:22 and 22 seconds!”

You’d think there couldn’t possibly be another “two” on this Tuesday – but at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston – a Lakeville couple is celebrating double the joy!

“Two boys on a Tuesday, on 2/22/22,” Pedro Xavier says joyfully, of his sons Kaiden and Karter.

“We’re truly grateful. They were actually supposed to be born April 22. They’re two months early; they’re healthy as can be,” mom Heather added.

At Boston City Hall, marriage appointments were fully booked. More than a dozen in-love local couples secured an anniversary impossible to forget.

“It is a special day. I would marry her on any day, but 2/22 works for me,” said groom Kevin Crane of his bride.

Back at the Brigham, the Xaviers are celebrating the day everything changed… and still they know, the best is yet to come.

“Christmas morning, Thanksgiving, the birthdays,” Pedro Xavier said. “All those special moments we get to share with them. We’re just overjoyed.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.