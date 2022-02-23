Saginaw postponing hazard pay for police, firefighters

By JAMES FELTON, JAMES PAXSON

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — A surprise proposal at the Saginaw City Council meeting is putting a pause on hero pay for police and firefighters.

The mayor, Brenda Moore, said the postponement is to make sure things are done the right way.

“I’m not against giving money. But I am against us moving too fast and doing things that might lead us into the wrong direction,” Moore said.

The governing body considered using some of the $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal funds to give some members of the police and fire departments hazard pay. The move is meant to reward these first responders who put their health on the line at the onset of the pandemic.

“I’m not against hazard pay. I’m not against it. I’m not against doing what’s right. But right now, I need to know what’s right. And we brought in a group who does this. And they can tell us what we can and can’t do. And I’d like to hear what they have to say. And I’m sure that that was the sentiment of a lot of the council people,” Moore said.

Moore is referring to Guidehouse, a consultant group hired by the city to help them navigate the terms and conditions of these federal dollars.

Moore is quick to point out the city council will make the final decision on how the money is spent, but the last thing she wants the city to do is be forced to give some of it back.

