More bear-resistant trash carts coming to Asheville

By Web staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville City Council approved money Tuesday night to pay for bear-resistant trash carts.

Brad Stanback of the N.C. wildlife Resources Commission gave a $30,000 donation to buy the carts. It is part of a pilot program started by the city in 2020.

Customers who sign up for one will be charged a $10 dollar fee per month, and the rental agreement lasts a year.

The pilot program involved 340 trash cans initially, and another 300 of them were delivered in September 2021.

Securing garbage is identified as one of the top ways to reduce human-bear interactions and resulting problems. By eliminating the food source, the bear usually moves on.

The bear-resistant trash carts are 95 gallons — the same size as regular large green trash carts — and weigh 45 pounds, which is 10 pounds heavier than regular trash carts.

