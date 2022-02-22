Watch now: Alleged drunken driver crashes into squad car in Middleton police video

By Jeff Richgels

Click here for updates on this story

MIDDLETOWN, Wisconsin (Kenosha News) — Middleton police on Monday released dramatic dashcam video of an alleged drunken driver crashing head-on into a Middleton squad car last week.

Sergio Vazquez Ramirez, 26, of Middleton, who remains hospitalized, was tentatively charged with second-offense drunken driving causing injury for the crash and was cited for operating left of center and driving after his license had been revoked, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Since a Middleton officer was involved in the Feb. 18 crash, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Ramirez, who was alone in his sedan, and two police department employees who were in the squad car were taken to a hospital after Ramirez crashed his sedan into the squad car shortly before noon Tuesday at the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road in Middleton, police said.

Middleton police said the injured employees were a patrol officer with about 11 years of service and a dispatcher with about eight years of service. Both employees were treated for minor injuries and released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.