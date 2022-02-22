Uber driver wanted in connection to shooting of pregnant woman

By CIARA CUMMINGS

Click here for updates on this story

COLLEGE PARK, Georgia (WNEM) — A pregnant mother shot three times was forced to deliver her baby early, and College Park Police say the shooter was her own rideshare driver.

The family counts it all as a miracle that both mom and baby are alive and recovering.

“To be honest, I’m still shook up,” Kenneth Anderson told CBS46.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Anderson watched from the window as an Uber was dropping off his daughter at home on Camp Creek Parkway. But he said the moment he briefly turned away, “that’s when I heard gunshots.”

When the father came back to see what happened, it was his 36-year-old daughter on the ground bleeding, shot in the leg once and shot twice in her stomach. Dad and her brother came rushing out.

“Whoever you is, wherever you at, turn yourself in,” Anderson urged. “They are going to get you.”

There was somehow a dispute during the ride. The mom-to-be used the Uber app to book her ride home. According to family, the notification informed her the driver would be in a black car. Instead, a white car showed up.

Ultimately, she got in but once they arrived to her destination, there was some sort of argument about the discrepancy. That’s when police say the driver fired his weapon.

After a C-section and emergency surgery, mom and her baby, born two months premature, are recovering in intensive care.

“Her and my grandbaby are a miracle. God was there with both of them. For them to come through the way they’re doing, God already touched my grandbaby.” Adding, “she was crying, kicking and stuff. And it just made me smile, real big. I know they going to be alright.”

Uber issued this statement to CBS46:

“The details surrounding the horrific act of violence towards the rider and her newborn are nauseating, and our thoughts are [with] them as they recover. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

Anderson pleaded, “Please put the guns down. I’m 66 and I’ve been in Atlanta all my life. I’ve never in my life seen nothing like this.”

College Park PD seems to know who the driver is because of the information available via his Uber profile.

The company told CBS46 riders and drivers can report any incident using the Uber’s Safety Incident Reporting line, where they investigate issues.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.