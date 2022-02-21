Conservationists work to protect group of bald eagles near Lake Natoma

By KOVR Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FOLSOM, California (KOVR) — Curiosity is endangering a group of bald eagles near Lake Natoma.

Conservationists say too many people are approaching their nest, with the tree where they’ve seen 11 hatchlings becoming a popular spot for those interested in the big birds.

Wildlife enthusiasts are now working to protect the species.

The group is working on a plan to try and keep people off the property and leave the birds undisturbed.

“Our research has shown that the tree is the most important thing to them, because to them it means success,” said Kathy Kayner with Friends of Lakes Folsom and Natoma.

The group has put up signs and set up a viewing area further away. They are hoping it serves as a reminder as to how sensitive this nesting period is – especially now, since the eagles just laid their first egg.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.