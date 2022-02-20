Blacksmiths keep art, heritage of forging steel alive in the mountains

By Meghan Danahey

SYLVA, North Carolina (WLOS) — The art of forging steel is alive and well in Western North Carolina.

David Burress opened Calerin Forge near Sylva with a two-part mission: One, to preserve cultural heritage through the creation of traditionally hand-crafted, functional works of heirloom quality art. And two, to inspire in others a passion for the craft through teaching and instruction.

His grandfather was the village blacksmith for Pinelog Community out in Brasstown, near Murphy. His father was a welder and fabricator. David has been working with metal for as long as he can remember.

“I’ve always had an artistic bent,” David says. “So the blacksmithing appealed to me as a way to combine what I had learned, as far as the fundamentals of metal work with being able to create things that were not only strong and functional, but also beautiful and unique.”

His hands may be permanently smudged from a lifetime of metal work, but he has a fervent heart for the craft that dates to 1,000 B.C. He has a passion for the craft and a passion for not letting it die.

“My philosophy of teaching is, if I teach you the oldest, most basic way to do it, you’re never at a loss for being able to create something,” David says. “This has been going on for thousands of years. If you have a campfire and a good, hard rock, you can make something when it comes right down to it.”

Modern equipment like power hammers and belt sanders can be expensive. David says, “I want you to learn the craft from it’s most basic level and that way if it takes you 10 years to be able to afford that equipment, you haven’t been sitting there wishing you could be a blacksmith for 10 years.”

His apprentice of five years, Eric “Rooster” Brooks says he and his instructor have formed a very special bond over the years. Their ancestors served together in the Civil War. They were imprisoned together, survived and became the best of friends. David calls “Rooster” one of his shop sons now.

“What strikes me about blacksmithing is turning something that you think you can’t move at all, like a lump of steel or a lump of iron, and just going wherever your mind takes you with it,” Eric says.

David’s new apprentice, Blake “Hamish” Christensen, says he felt powerful from the first blow of the hammer. He is learning lots of things and looks forward to being able to master the little details and grow to be as good as his instructor.

Blake says, “It feels like I’m doing something that someone hundreds, if not thousands, of years ago was doing, but also I’m making something completely new and unique and, in a way, I’m forging my own history.”

For the past 17 years, David and his son have taught the Scottish Heritage Week’s blacksmithing course at Campbell Folk School. They have also been demonstrators at the Highland Games.

Calerin Forge is primarily a teaching forge with classes available throughout the year. Apprenticeships are available, in addition to custom metal work. Click here for more information.

David says, “We’re intent on making stuff that will last your lifetime and it will be a treasured thing that your grandkids will have.”

‘The Forge,’ by Blake “Hamish” Christensen The following piece was written by 13-year-old Calerin Forge apprentice Blake “Hamish” Christensen.

The forge, a powerful place. Deep in the mountains of Sylva, fumes float gently around the tirelessly working blacksmith and sparks fly periodically from the piece of metal being carefully shaped on the centuries-old anvil. The blacksmith ceases his hammering and picks up his art-in-progress with a personally crafted pair of tongs. He places the piece of metal into the fire and prepares to remove the metal to continue working on his project. His mind is comforted by the shaping of the metal, and he is elated by the opportunity to create something beautiful and unique using his own method of participation in a craft that has existed for millennia upon millennia. This blacksmith is David Burress, whom I met for the first time on a warm day after the evening church service, where he offered me a potential apprenticeship. I was intrigued by the prospect and decided to try it out for interest in the craft. What I met at David’s place was a humble but magnificent display of quiet grandeur. Twas not the property itself cloaked in this grandeur, but the people I met and the things I learned. David, from day one, took me under his wing and taught me things I never dreamed of doing with metal. The magnificence of the craft astonished me as I watched him work masterfully and passionately, pouring his dedication and love for the trade into every piece he crafted. Each piece or project he made he carefully thought out and toiled endlessly to complete. Each day I spent at the shop, it felt more like a second home and I gained more respect for David and the people of the forge. The two other apprentices, Erick and Matt guided me along the way and helped me with my work while being a supportive presence in my life that I truly cherish. Cecilia, David’s wife provided a cornucopia of advice and lessons as well as keeping me in line when I fell astray. Every one of these wonderful people were brought into my life by blacksmithing. As I move along the way in my apprenticeship, and as I get to know these people better, and the more I respect this craft of the ancients. Calerin Forge is truly a wonderful conduit for the skill gifted to David and his wonderful influence on the community.

