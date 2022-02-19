Family of veteran critically injured in hit-and-run offers $5,000 reward for information

By Caroline Hecker

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — The family of a north St. Louis County man critically injured in a hit-and-run earlier this month is offering a reward for more information.

James West, 73, was struck while walking westbound alongside the eastbound lanes in the 9700 block of St. Charles Rock Road on Feb. 9. The collision occurred around 11:35 p.m., leaving West with serious injuries.

“I was flagged down by a young lady that had observed the victim laying in the street,” Lt. Mitch Armer with the Breckenridge Hills Police Department said. “She didn’t know what happened, she just said there was a person laying in the street.”

Armer said West lives nearby and was returning home after making a trip to a nearby gas station. He was seen walking in surveillance video on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes. Then, a four-door passenger car hit West and drove off, with West landing in a nearby snow pile.

Armer said based on the video, eight cars, including one immediately behind the car that struck West, continued past him until someone stopped and called for help.

“When we got there, it was obvious he had been struck by a car,” Lt. Armer said. “His upper body was in the shoulder and his lower body was still in the outside lane of traffic.”

West was transported to the hospital where his sister tells News 4 he spent nearly a week in the ICU suffering from various broken bones and cuts. He suffered severe injuries to his head and face.

Police need the public’s help in locating the vehicle that hit West. They believe it is a 2010 to 2013 red Mazda 3. It suffered damage to the right front passenger bumper and side mirror.

“We’re asking the public to just think about it and let us know,” Lt. Armer said. “Have you seen someone you know not driving their car lately? Or a car with that kind of front end damage? Let us know and we’ll check it out.”

Police believe based on surveillance video and car parts located at the scene, the plastic covering of the right blinker broke off. The blinker and headlights are still functioning, they said.

“If the driver would have stopped the vehicle at that point, we would have assessed the situation and likely the driver wouldn’t have faced any consequences,” Armer said. “But when they decided to drive off, that changed for the driver.”

Police believe West was walking on the shoulder of the roadway because snow had not been cleared from the sidewalk.

West’s family describe the 73-year-old as a giving man, who often took in those who needed a place to stay. He will now need extensive medical care and rehabilitation.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the driver.

