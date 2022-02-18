Woman survives COVID-19, praises hospital staff

By Jim Keithley

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) — One look at Janet Vitanza and you would never know she just fought and won a battle with COVID-19.

“Laying there in the hospital with that drip, drip, drip knowing you had a blood clot.”

Vitanza, 83, of Kennebunk, recalled those first days in the hospital, fighting for her life. She had two bouts with cancer in the past. She even had a portion of one lung removed, years ago. When her daughter brought her to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford on Feb. 5, COVID-19 was the enemy.

“We knew that she had her underlying conditions and so when she got it, our worst fear came true, and we didn’t think she was going to make it,” said Allison Majkowski, Vitanza’s daughter.

Vitanza is vaccinated and praised the care she received from the doctors, nurses and everyone else at SMHC.

“These young girls would come by my bed, hold my hand and say the most beautiful prayer. Words I never heard before,” Vitanza said.

Majkowski said not being able to visit her mother in the hospital heightened her worries.

“To just have to leave her at the doorstep at the hospital was so hard,” Majkowski said.

After 10 days, Vitanza had improved enough that she was released from the hospital.

Vitanza is recovering from home where she says she is regaining her strength and will celebrate her 84th birthday on Saturday. She says her large family is what got her through the ordeal.

“I kept thinking about my grandchildren and just thinking about how important it is for me to have them,” Vitanza said. “I want for nothing. I want for nothing. I have a good life,” she said.

