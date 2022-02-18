Officer hit by driver while blocking highway traffic for deadly crash

By Courtney Fischer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston police officer was hit while blocking traffic after a deadly crash late Thursday night on Highway 249 at Cypress Creek Parkway.

According to officials, a woman in a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 249 when she lost control and hit the guard rail.

Her truck rolled over, and she was ejected.

She died at the scene.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

As police were blocking traffic for that crash, an HPD officer was hit.

Video from the scene shows a car that slammed into the officer’s patrol SUV. ABC13 is working to find out if the officer was inside his SUV when the vehicle was hit or if he was standing outside of it.

An ambulance took him to the hospital with a police escort.

There’s no word yet on his condition.

This is the second time within a month that a law enforcement officer on traffic duty has been hit.

In January, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez was working as a motorcycle escort, helping a heavy load along the East Beltway feeder road near Tidwell Road, when a 40-year-old woman drove around his bike and hit him, officials said.

Gutierrez died.

The woman, whom the sheriff’s office identified as Lavillia Spry, took off from the scene but was later stopped by another deputy and arrested. She has been charged with intoxication assault manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid involving death and evading arrest.

