No threat to community as unattended death investigation continues, authorities say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

MAGGIE VALLEY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Maggie Valley Police Department released a statement Thursday regarding the death investigation at a Haywood County motel.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, authorities were dispatched to the Our Place Inn in Maggie Valley in response to an “unattended death”.

In Thursday’s update, Chief of Police, Russell N. Gilliland said, “We know the public want to know more, which is why we are moving quickly to gather facts. The most professional response is to take time and thoroughly investigate this incident.”

Authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the community in connection to the incident.

The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation was on the scene Tuesday assisting with the investigation.

The phrase “unattended death” refers to a death in which the body is not found for days, weeks, or in some cases, months.

At this time, authorities are not releasing any names in connection with the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.