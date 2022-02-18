Large fire overtakes ranch

By Mary Alice Royse

WILSON COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — Wilson County Fire and Sheriff’s departments responded to a fire Wednesday at Twin Oaks Guest Ranch.

Twin Oaks Guest Ranch lost all their barns, out buildings, farm equipment, trucks, tractors, and hay to the fire.

Twin Oaks Guest Ranch officials said via Facebook that there were no fatalities or injuries reported.

“To our family and guests, WE WILL REBUILD and be back better than ever. Thanks for all your prayers and thoughts at this time,” Twin Oaks Guest Ranch said on Facebook.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

