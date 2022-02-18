Government employee indicted for kidnapping, sexually abusing woman with autism

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LEBANON, Oregon (KPTV) — An employee with the Oregon Department of Human Services was indicted for kidnapping and sexually abusing a woman with developmental disabilities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said Zakary Glover, 28, of Lebanon, was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury in Portland.

The indictment states that Glover served as a direct support crisis specialist for the Oregon Department of Human Services, Office of Developmental Disabilities Stabilization and Crisis Unit (SACU), which is a 24-hour crisis residential program that serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The victim, who has severe autism, cognitive deficits and communicates mostly by using pictures, videos and drawings, was one of the people under Glover’s care, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

As part of his duties, Glover took the victim on outings in a secure van to fast-food restaurants.

During one of the outings on Nov. 2, 2021, Glover reportedly drove down a dead-end road toward a cemetery in Aumsville. The U.S. attorney’s office said he parked the van, opened the passenger door where the victim was sitting, lowered his shorts, grabbed the victim, and engaged in sexual misconduct.

If convicted, Glover faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.