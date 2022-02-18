Child who wears prosthetic leg gets dog with limb difference for birthday

By Lawson Gutzwiller

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A Greater Cincinnati child who wears a prosthetic leg will soon have a furry best friend who’s just like her.

Wynne Philippe shared the precious story of her child, Anna Grace, this week.

Philippe says 10-year-old Anna Grace was born missing part of her leg and now wears a prosthetic leg. The 10-year-old has always wanted a puppy, and specifically, a puppy with a limb difference, like her.

According to Philippe, Anna Grace says she knows what it’s like to be different so she said she could help a puppy who is also different.

Philippe filmed a video of her handing Anna Grace a red envelope for her birthday. The 10-year-old opened the envelope to find a photo inside.

When the child first opened the envelope she was a little confused.

“What’s that?” she asked.

“What does it look like?” her mom said.

“A dog,” Anna Grace responded. “Is that ours?”

Philippe responded that it was and that they’d be traveling to the Canadian border in Michigan on Saturday to pick up the 11-week-old dog. At this point, though, it appears Anna Grace did not yet notice the dog had a limb difference like her.

“Look at it carefully. Look at its foot,” the mom told her. “She has a limb difference.”

After seeing the dog’s limb difference, Anna Grace became speechless. She then screamed in excitement.

“I’m crying in happiness,” Anna Grace said. “We’re getting a dog.”

A girl and her best friend are sure to make memories to last a lifetime.

