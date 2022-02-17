Woman beaten to death In front of Kapolei Police Station

By Cynthia Yip

Click here for updates on this story

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV) — Police say a woman was beaten last Tuesday night right outside the Kapolei Police Station. That suspect is in custody tonight but has not yet been charged.

Officers found a 35-year-old man standing over the 48-year-old woman. They say the woman was not responsive and appeared to have been badly beaten.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police arrested the man on the scene and tell us the suspect had actually been arrested on Monday after punching an officer in the head in Mililani.

The man was released in that case. Police say the officer was not seriously hurt. As for the victim, the City Medical Examiner has not yet released the woman’s name.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.