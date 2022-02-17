Prisoner escapes from state penitentiary

By KPTV Staff

SALEM, Oregon (KPTV) — A prisoner at the Oregon State Penitentiary escaped custody Wednesday morning while doing laundry, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Bohanna McQuiston, 40, has been in custody since Jan. 11, 2021 for two counts of burglary in Clackamas County and one count of burglary in Washington County. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a blue denim jacket.

McQuiston was last accounted for at roughly 6 a.m. in the laundry sorting building. His earliest date of release is Feb. 6, 2024.

The DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Oregon State Police are investigating. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department, or the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.

People are asked not to approach McQuiston if they come into contact with him.

