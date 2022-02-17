Man charged with homicide by vehicle, allegedly ran over girlfriend

By Tom Loewy

Click here for updates on this story

GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — A Goose Lake man arrested Tuesday night in Bettendorf has been charged with homicide by vehicle, operating under the influence and operating while intoxicated.

Logan Paul Voss was taken into custody after 10:30 p.m. by the Bettendorf Police after he was located near the Sara Mini Mart in the 900 block of State Street. According to the police, Voss stopped a passerby on State Street and asked for help because he ran over his girlfriend.

Police then located a woman near a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado K150 parked on 13th Street just north of Gilbert Street. According to the police report, the woman was on the ground behind the front passenger wheel with extensive injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bettendorf Police have not released the woman’s name, pending notification of family.

Voss was transported to Genesis East Hospital. A search warrant was applied for and approved for a blood specimen withdrawal and collected by hospital staff.

Hours before the incident, Voss posted a picture of himself and a woman to Facebook. That post read: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my one true love. Thank you for all you do and always being there no matter what and loving me unconditionally. You’re the best.”

Homicide by vehicle is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.