Injured trucker’s dog found after shooting on highway, will be reunited with family

By Joyce Lupiani, Zac Summers

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The dog that was lost after its owner was shot during an incident on Interstate 75 near Wade Green Road on Wednesday has been located.

Sara Weinschenk found the dog named Suzy wondering along the interstate not too far from the scene of the shooting; the scene had already been cleared.

“She was absolutely terrified,” Weinschenk said. “Didn’t know what was going on, who we were. Any time anyone got near her she would scream. She was so scared.”

She told CBS46 that she did not know at the time that Suzy belonged to the trucker, later identified as Jason Matton of Somerset, Massachusetts, who was shot. It wasn’t until a friend sent her post about the dog missing, Weinschenk made the connection.

“She calls me and says, ‘Oh my gosh Sarah, it’s the dog,'” she recalled. “I said, ‘What happened?’ She said, ‘There was a shooting on the interstate. This is his dog.'”

Weinschenk called the Cobb County Police Department who confirmed the dog’s identity through family Thursday morning. Weinschenk plans to keep Suzy until the trucker’s family is ready to take her.

“The fact we can reunite her with her family is probably the most rewarding feeling in the world, knowing there are people out there who love her,” she said.

Cobb County police said the trucker was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon. They’re asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to call 770-499-3987 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.