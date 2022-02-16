Gas stolen in Henderson neighborhood by thieves drilling into gas tanks

By KIM PASSOTH

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — It’s a crime that is catching people off guard in Henderson: thieves are drilling into vehicle gas tanks to steal the gas.

Well-versed in all things automotive, Jacob, who asked FOX5 not use his last name, had never heard of gas tanks being drilled into until it happened to him.

“I thought people would try to syphon the old fashion way with a hose,” Jacob said. “Came home from work with about a quarter tank of gas, parked on the street right here where I usually do. Saturday night, I went over to my brother’s less than five minutes away and when I left his house to come home, I noticed I was on ‘E’ which I thought was a little weird. I thought maybe someone may have syphoned me. I didn’t think much of it, went to the gas station, tried to put some gas in and just saw a waterfall of gas coming out of my truck.”

Jacob says the crook probably only got about $10 worth of gas for a repair that will cost him hundreds. He knows how the fix it himself, but he posted about what happened on NextDoor, where neighbors say it happened to them, too. Their repair bills were between $1,500 and $1,800.

“At first, I was angry, I was pissed, but then I decided getting angry doesn’t do anything, so I decided to get active instead,” Jacob said.

Jacob installed walkway lights and spotlights in his yard and said he plans to soon install a security camera in the truck with a motion sensor and cameras on his home.

As Nevada gas prices remain among the highest in the nation, according to AAA, his truck could be targeted again.

