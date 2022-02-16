Consultant is Asheville’s latest bid at curbing a homeless crisis years in the making

By Kimberly King

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The City of Asheville will hire a consultant to help leaders address and manage the homeless crisis. The city asks consultants to submit proposals and associated costs in the next 45 days. A consultant will be chosen in April.

In a news release, the city says it will partner with Buncombe County, expecting to hire a consultant with evidence-based practices.

The release also said the consultant would talk with local “stakeholders,” including the homeless and service providers.

A city spokeswoman said the cost hadn’t been determined but that Dogwood Health Trust would cover it. Dogwood manages the funds from the sale of Mission Hospital.

“Part of our work to address health and well-being in the region includes making sure partners have a solid foundation of planning and research,” said Sarah Grymes, VP of Impact – Housing, Dogwood Health Trust. “Our support of the city and county’s use of this consultant will help ensure their approach to addressing homelessness is as effective and sustainable as possible.”

“It’s been something all of us in homeless services have been asking for for a long time,” said Rev. Scott Rogers, who runs ABCCM.

Rogers remembers in 2005 when city leaders engaged in a program where the goal was to end homelessness in 10 years. That goal never came to fruition, but Rogers said good came from the initiative, as it shined a light on needs.

As concerns mount among Asheville business and property owners about trash, crime, and drug use among the city’s homeless population, Rogers believes issues surrounding homeless “travelers” or “transients” will inevitably be a primary focus for the consultant.

“Part of our homeless challenge are the number of transients, or folks that call themselves travelers that are here for reasons other than homelessness,” said Rogers. “They are camping as part of their seeking, searching, their journey. And that transient nature is something that has to be factored into this larger problem.”

News 13 has spoken to many travelers congregating downtown and across the city, including people panhandling on Tunnel Road near the Asheville Mall. Many said they have ongoing struggles with drug addiction and mental illness and have been homeless for years.

Rev. Rogers said a large segment of the “transient” homeless population doesn’t want to be housed. He says they move from city to city, living a hard life — one they choose to live.

Downtown business and property owners continue to complain about finding used drug needles, trash, clothes, and human waste on sidewalks.

Other United States cities continue to face an exponentially larger homeless crisis involving the “transient” homeless population. While cities, including Asheville, face ongoing challenges on how to manage the crisis with accountability for those committing crimes or openly doing drugs, not all local homeless advocates are convinced hiring a consultant for advice is the answer.

“I think they (Asheville City Council) could accomplish the same thing by talking with local homeless service providers,” said Micheal Woods, director of Western Carolina Rescue Ministries. “That’s what the consultant will do. A consultant, though, can bring an unbiased, neutral person, and that would bring credibility to a proposal.”

City leaders will review proposals in March and pick a consultant in April.

