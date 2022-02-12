Police seize $25,000 worth of heroin in bust at residence

By WALA Staff

CHICKASAW, Alabama (WALA) — The Mobile Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Unit seized $25,000 worth of heroin in a drug bust at a Chickasaw residence earlier this week.

Police arrested Beck Edward Nodd Jr., 42, on drug trafficking charges.

Officers executing a search warrant Wednesday morning at the home in the 500 block of Woodlore Drive seized 173 grams of heroin with a street value of $25,950, 114 grams of cocaine worth $11,400, 21 grams of crack cocaine worth $2,100 street value and 28.8 grams of methamphetamine worth $1,440, according to MPD.

Police also seized two firearms along with $13,010 in cash.

Nodd, who police said has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1999, faces charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol.

The case has been referred to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for federal prosecution.

