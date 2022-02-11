‘Whatever it takes,’ Canadian prime minister says as officials work with U.S. to ‘resolve’ protests

By Rachel Aiello

OTTAWA (CTV Network) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office has indicated the government’s willingness to “respond with whatever it takes,” to bring the trucker convoy protests under control, confirming federal ministers and top Canadian officials are working with U.S. representatives to “resolve” the situation.

This comes as political pressure has been increasing across Canada and in the United States to see the anti-mandate and anti-government blockades end.

Trudeau held a series of late-night meetings on Thursday about the situation, including with key cabinet ministers and senior officials, and opposition party leaders, though no new measures were announced.

“The prime minister and ministers will continue to work closely with all orders of government and local authorities to respond with whatever it takes to help provinces and municipalities end the blockades and bring the situation under control,” reads a statement issued from Trudeau’s office.

There has been direct pressure on Trudeau from his political counterparts to present a plan to end the impasse, and according to a series of tweets posted late Thursday, Trudeau implored the Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois and New Democrats to come together to “denounce these illegal acts—and to call for an end to these blockades.”

The so-called Freedom Convoy protesters have been encamped in Ottawa’s downtown core for nearly two full weeks. Bolstered by international attention and support, organizers have vowed to hold their ground long-term, despite the pleas from frustrated residents to pack up and move on. The city remains in a state of emergency and police have asked for backup in order to safely end the occupation and see the hundreds of trucks clear out.

Since the protests hit the capital, truck drivers and supporters in personal vehicles have choked off traffic at key border crossings in Coutts, Alta., Windsor, Ont. and Emerson, Man., prompting considerable economic and supply chain implications. Trudeau’s Thursday evening phone calls included one to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, about getting the situation at the Ambassador Bridge under control, in coordination with the Ontario government.

With the crisis expanding, the federal government repeatedly stated it has been working across provincial and municipal jurisdictions to plot a path out of the protests and has offered additional RCMP officers, though they’ve largely taken the position that the “illegal blockades” have been up to local police to resolve.

The Canadian Armed Forces has yet to indicate they have any plans to become involved, and calling in the military is a move that has rarely been taken in the history of civilian demonstrations in this country.

Trudeau’s office said that the federal government is “assessing the requirements and deploying all federal resources necessary to help them get the situation under control.”

From the outset of the convoy—billed as a protest to the federal vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers— industry officials have been calling on those taking part to cease, saying their actions are tarnishing the largely vaccinated industry and interfering with the lives and livelihoods of fellow Canadians is not the way to push for policy changes.

