PD: Barking dog complaints end with victim’s ‘dying declaration’ that neighbor shot him

By KTVT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS (KTVT) — Investigators with the Dallas Police Department say a man’s last words before dying led them to his alleged killer.

Officers were called to the the Executive Inn Motel, in the 12000 block of East Northwest Highway, late in the evening on February 10 on a report of a shooting.

Once at the motel, police found a 44-year-old man who had been shot at least one time. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries, but before taking his last breath he told officers that he had been shot by his neighbor.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Brandon Martin and learned that he had run away from the hotel after the shooting. Officers were ale to quickly locate and arrest him.

According to detectives, the victim and Martin had been having an on-going dispute over noise complaints about the victim’s barking dog.

Martin has been charged with murder.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.