10-year-old girl dances to honor fallen Ohio law enforcement officer, Anthony Dia

HERMISTON, Oregon (KPTV) — One local girl is looking to pay tribute to law enforcement officers across the country through her favorite hobby, dance.

Breaeh Rios, a 10-year-old girl from Hermiston has been dancing since the age of three. A young dancer with big aspirations, and her latest mission comes with no easy feat.

“I’m honoring Anthony Dia. He was a 26-year-old police officer with two kids, and he’ll never be able to come home to them again,” said Rios.

Toledo, Ohio, police officer Anthony Dia, was shot and killed by a man in a local Home Depot parking lot in July of 2020.

A harrowing story that struck a chord with Rios, all the way on the other side of the country.

“It hurts me because it’s sad that his kids don’t have a father anymore,” said Rios.

For Breaeh, Dia’s story hit home, as she comes from a long line of law enforcement officers herself, “my dad and my grandpa are both police officers,” said Rios.

To honor Anthony Dia, and police officers across the country, she is going to do what she does best, dance!

The performance that will be showcased starting in March will be a contemporary style solo with a deeper meaning than most others.

Rios plans to take the stage using Officer Dia’s final words with dispatch before he died, where he told the operator, “tell my family I love them”.

“I hope to inspire people, and if I can change one person’s perspective on law enforcement and how they keep our community safe every day, that will be good enough,” said Rios.

The Oregon girl has caught the attention of law enforcement agencies across the country, thanking her for her bravery, wishing her luck on her upcoming performance.

