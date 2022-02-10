Woman desperate for heart meds

By TW Starr

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — Paying a deductible at the beginning of a new year can be a challenge for many, but especially for seniors on a fixed income.

A Bossier City woman who contacted KTBS is desperate for help. She takes dozens of medications, but two in particular, for her heart, are crucial for her to live. She tried to fill the prescriptions at the beginning of the new year and was astonished to find out the deductible to get those pills for her heart was going to be over $1,000.

“It’s the first of the year, I don’t have the money. A few years ago, my medicine was so expensive I had to sell my couch to pay for my medicine. Somebody out there can help me, somebody somewhere … a doctor, a pharmacy or a church, anybody that can help me,” said Betty Foster.

“She called the insurance companies that she has and they told her that her prescription is covered, but they didn’t let her know at what cost it was covered,” said Monica Wright, executive director for the Caddo Council on Aging. “So that’s why we try to encourage them to come into our office.

The council on aging will help any senior citizen who needs assistance with open enrollment and their prescriptions starting in mid-October. Those needing help should call 318-676-7900.

Unfortunately, they’ve done all they can for Foster at this point.

If you have an idea or you might be able to help Foster get her heart medication, you can contact us here at the station and we'll put you in touch with her.

