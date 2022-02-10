Video shows men reportedly trying to steal car from Cumming dealership

By MARIYA MURROW, JAMIE KENNEDY

CUMMING, Georgia (WGCL) — Two men have been arrested and charged with car theft after an attempting to steal a Dodge Charger from a dealership in Forsyth County.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Forysth County Sheriff’s Office says two men came into the Don Jackson North car dealership, requesting to test drive the car. That’s when one of the men allegedly took off with the vehicle as the salesperson attempted to enter the passengers seat.

The second man also sped off in a red Camaro the two originally arrived in.

“It was a pretty normal situation he came in to look at a pre-owned vehicle and the salesman came in and got the key to the car, opened the door for him,” said Derek Jackson, Don Jackson North owner. “The customer sat down in the car. The customer took the key out of the salesman’s hand, he snatched it out of his hand, and took off.”

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said: “Little did these guys know several of our deputies were in the area finishing up with a traffic accident. Deputies learned that the red Camaro was previously stolen from DeKalb County. Both suspects were in custody in just 23 minutes. Stealing a car at 4 PM on a Tuesday afternoon in Forsyth… really?”

The man in the stolen black Charger continued down Martin Road, where he crashed and then ran away. A sergeant preparing for his shift at a nearby car wash chased after him and was able to take the man into custody.

“It was the fastest response I’ve ever seen on a stolen car recovery. They were here in minutes,” Jackson said. Both men, later identified Quantavy Terrell, 29, and Jaequon Cheeks, 24, were charged with Theft by Taking and Theft by Receiving a Stolen Vehicle. Cheeks was also charged with Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. He is being held on a $44,390 bond. “They were absolutely on top of it and handled that situation as good as they could have,” Jackson said.

