Suspect arrested in 2018 sexual assault cold case

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department has made an arrest in a sexual assault cold case.

Detectives from the Family Justice Center were able to charge and arrest an Asheville man on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, for a 2018 sexual assault case.

After review of forensic evidence back from the laboratory and uncovering new information FJC detectives were able to charge Manuel Joel Bates, 32, of Asheville, with 1st-degree forcible rape and booked him into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secure bond.

The Asheville Police Department continues to investigate similar cases of sexual assaults. We encourage anyone who may have been a victim or has information related to a similar incident to contact the APD at (828) 252-1110. If you wish to submit an anonymous tip please do so by using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

The Asheville Police Department works in partnership with the Buncombe County Family Justice Center to support victims of sexual offenses. The Buncombe County Family Justice Center can be contacted at (828) 250-6900.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.