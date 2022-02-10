Man accused of sexually assaulting children over several years

By Rob Polansky

NORWALK, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man faces a sexual assault charge of engaging in sexual activity with juveniles in Norwalk over the course of several years.

Jean Bernard, 44, of Shelton, was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault.

He was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said their special victims unit received a number of reports about Bernard in January.

The reports claimed the activity occurred over several years and that more than one child had been victimized.

The investigation led to the issuance of two separate arrest warrants.

Bernard was taken into custody on Wednesday. By order of a judge, he was not permitted to post his $500,000 total bond until after his arraignment on Thursday.

Police said the investigation is continuing and that anyone with information can call them at 203-854-3163.

