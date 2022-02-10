Cat has nine lives and 28 toes

By KPTV Staff

PENDLETON, Oregon (KPTV) — It’s an Oregon cat with 28 toes.

Thumbz is almost 12 years old. His owner, Charly Hotchkiss, took him in when she lived in New Mexico with her parents.

Thumbz has seven digits on each paw for a combined 28 toes.

Hotchkiss says he’s just like any other cat, with one exception.

“The saying cats always land on their feet does not hold true for him. I think he’s like a little klutzy because of the extra toes. Cats they walk one paw in front of the other on little narrow spaces, his feet are like 3 times the size of a normal cat foot. He can’t do those little balance beam acts like other kitties,” Hotchkiss says.

She says people really started to find out about Thumbz thanks to the podcast “Morbid.” Hotchkiss says the man who gave her the cat, was featured on an episode and was accused of murder.

She says Thumbz is tied with the world-record-holding cat, who also has 28 toes.

