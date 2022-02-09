State to prosecute doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient

By Jennifer Borrasso

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A Butler County doctor is being prosecuted for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient.

Last month, state police arrested Dr. Matthew Sabo for sex crimes against a female patient. Now, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Offices in Armstrong and Butler counties are where police allege the sex crimes happened with a longtime female patient, who came forward last year.

”I have a hard time believing that could happen,” former patient Matthew Puz said. “He has a good reputation.”

Sabo is charged with sexual extortion and indecent assault.

“I’m really surprised because he’s a good guy,” Puz said. “I don’t understand how anything could happen because the doors are always open.”

According to court paperwork, it is alleged that Sabo had inappropriate sexual contact with the female patient starting in 2017. He started treating her in 2003 after the victim was injured in a car crash. The victim claims a few years ago, Sabo began touching her breasts and tightly hugging her.

When asked by investigators why she continued to see the doctor, she told them that he was the only doctor she was seeing for pain management.

Sabo’s defense attorney Phil DiLucente told KDKA-TV, “My client, Dr. Matthew Sabo is one of the most highly respected surgeons in Western Pennsylvania for over 20 years, serving thousands of patients, including the underprivileged in Washington, Beaver and Armstrong Counties. His reputation is impeccable and he adamantly denies the charges of sexual misconduct, brought forth by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.”

Sabo’s preliminary hearing was postponed until March 22. Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is encouraged to call Trooper Michael Graham at 724-543-2011.

