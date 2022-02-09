Man granted immunity for leading police to body of 3-year-old Major Harris

By Kristen Barbaresi

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — New details were released Tuesday, Feb. 8 about the October 2021 murders of Mallery Muenzenberger and her 3-year-old son, Major Harris. The suspect in the case, Jaheem Clark, committed suicide. On Tuesday, police released hundreds of pages of police reports, a 911 call and photographs from the crime scenes.

The documents show police arrested several people during the around-the-clock search for Major Harris and found his body after granting a man immunity in the case.

It started with a 911 call on Oct. 14 just after 6 a.m. A man reported there was a body in his backyard.

Police arrived at the home near North 37th and West Clark, where they found 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger in the backyard, dead from a gunshot to the head. Newly-released police files show she was likely killed in the house and dragged outside.

The 911 caller lived in the home with his girlfriend Lashawnda Lee and some of Lee’s kids, including 20-year-old Jaheem Clark.

Lee told police she got weird text messages from Clark early that morning including, “I didn’t do it Mama, I promise” and “Tell them you don’t know anything.”

Lee denied knowing where Clark was or anything about the body in the backyard.

On Oct. 16, police learned Muenzenberger’s 3-year-old son Major Harris was missing and issued an Amber Alert.

On Oct. 17 Lee was arrested for lying to police. While in custody she admitted she tried to call Clark at 5 a.m. on Oct. 14, after getting his text messages. She told police he didn’t answer so she went up to his room and saw the blood-stained mattress.

Inside the home, police also found bloody clothes, pillows, blankets and a half-empty bottle of bleach.

Later on Oct. 17, police got a tip about Clark’s location, but as they closed in, Clark killed himself.

The next day, police found Muenzenberger’s missing Chevy Equinox at a laundromat. Investigators tracked down the man who drove it there, Robert Williams. He was arrested. Williams told police Clark killed Muenzenberger. Williams said he helped move the body but it was too heavy so they left her in the backyard.

Police questioned Williams multiple times over the next couple days. He repeatedly denied knowing anything about the missing 3-year-old. Then, on Oct. 21, the district attorney’s office offered Williams immunity if he led them to Harris. Williams caved and told police he helped Clark move a heavy plastic tote and dump it near 35th and Rohr.

According to police reports, “Williams indicated that he believes Harris is inside of a black tote in an alley in the area.”

Police found Major’s body a short time later. The 3-year-old had been shot in the head, likely around the same time as his mother.

Police believe Clark is the lone person responsible for killing Muenzenberger and Harris. No one else has been charged in the case.

