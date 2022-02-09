Band director cleared of child pornography charges

By Ariel Mallory

FAIRHOPE, Alabama (WALA) — Fairhope High School’s band director has been cleared of allegedly having child porn.

Anthony “Wayne” Fillingim was arrested and placed on administrative leave over a year ago, but still hasn’t returned back to work.

Back in January of last year Fillingim was arrested on four counts of possession of obscene matter.

According to his defense attorney, Dennis Knizley, he says the case was brought before a grand jury.

But they didn’t feel there was enough evidence for the case to move forward.

Now, Fillingim is trying to return back to work.

“He has been totally exonerated,” Knizley said. “He suffered a suspension because of this. Hopefully he can get back to work and get back to helping students as he enjoys.”

He was put on leave from his position as the Fairhope High School band director.

According to Knizley those charges have now been dropped.

“Apparently the case was presented to the Baldwin County Grand Jury and the Baldwin County Grand Jury did not feel the case was sufficient and they returned what’s called a no bill,” Knizley said.

The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office says a no bill means the grand jury determined there was not enough sufficient probable cause against Fillingim for an indictment.

The grand jury made that decision back in November.

“Since the allegations, which I’m going to say has been this entire school year and part of last year as well,” Knizley said. “He was a very popular school teacher in Baldwin County.”

There’s no word yet on when or if Fillingim will return to work.

