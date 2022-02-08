Woman hit by her own car in Mobile during violent carjacking

By Stephen Moody

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Police are looking for a suspect after a violent carjacking was caught on camera over the weekend.

The victim says she walked into the chevron on Azalea Road to get something to drink, when she walked out and saw a man in her car.

At first, she opened the driver’s door, but the thief was able to close it.

The woman then opened the back door, before the thief threw it in reverse, narrowly missing the victim.

As the woman walked toward her car, the thief then throws it in drive, hitting the woman before she falls on the pavement.

Thankfully, she was able to get back up, but the thief got away with the car.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this. If you have any information, call Mobile Police.

