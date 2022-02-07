Parents, infant child escape house fire

By Blake Summers

LA VERGNE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A family is out of a home Monday in La Vergne after a fire caused a total loss to the home.

The man living in the home on Ridgemont Drive said he and his wife began to smell smoke and discovered their couch on fire in the living room.

After attempting to extinguish the fire himself, the fire spread throughout the home.

The man and his wife grabbed their infant child and made their way to the neighbor’s home, where they called for help.

The house was deemed a total loss at the scene, and fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

La Vergne Fire Rescue says to avoid the area of Ridgemont and Welch Drive while they work.

