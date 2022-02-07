Official tries to disqualify competitor at Duluth YMCA swim meet over ‘Black Lives Matter’ swimsuit

By WCCO Staff

DULUTH, Minnesota (WCCO) — The Duluth YMCA said an official was removed from a swim meet Sunday after attempting to disqualify a swimmer for wearing a “Black Lives Matter” swimsuit.

The meet was held at Superior High School. The YMCA said an “independent volunteer official inappropriately barred a student athlete from taking part in the meet.”

The Duluth NAACP said the girl “refused to change and stood in solidarity for what she believes in.”

The YMCA said it disputed the official’s ruling, and leadership stepped in to overrule it. The student was eventually allowed to participate.

“We need to protect our young Black girls and stand up against racism without being performative,” the NAACP said.

The NAACP also said the girl made the swimsuit.

The official has been banned from future swim meets hosted by the Duluth YMCA.

“The Duluth YMCA is saddened that the student, their family, and teammates had to endure this unacceptable behavior,” the organization said. “The Duluth YMCA will continue our ongoing commitment to train all staff and volunteers on diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

