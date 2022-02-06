‘He loved life,’ family of gun violence victim Jeff Ramirez says

By CONNOR MCCARTHY

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Days after a deadly shooting in Southeast Portland that took the life of 35-year-old Jeff Ramirez, his family is giving insight on the life Ramirez lived.

Thomas Smith is relative of Ramirez and said he was in the area completing errands after going on a run with his dog at Mount Tabor. Smith said the day Ramirez died was also his mother’s birthday. Portland police said Ramirez was struck in the torso by bullet and later died from his injuries.

“Jeff, he was just loved,” Smith said. “He was a great uncle, a great brother, a great cousin. He loved life.”

Smith said Ramirez was selfless and radiated love. He worked as a medical assistant before recently getting hired at OHSU. Ramirez lived at home and took care of his parents.

“He loved his dog,” Smith said. “He got a new job at OHSU and he was excited about that. He was our Hood to Coast partner, running buddy, camping, paddle boarding. He was just a loving person.”

Smith was in the Portland area during the last surge of violence in the 1980s and 1990s. He said this time, the gun violence is different to him.

“Now it seems like it’s everywhere,” Smith said. “It’s scary, we got kids, we got families. It’s just disgusting.”

As Smith and his family look for answers , they’re still keeping Ramirez’s spirit alive.

“We’re doing a rosary every night and doing what he would’ve done,” Smith said. “Having a cold IPA, being around family and just trying to love each other and hold each other up.”

Portland police said the second victim in Wednesday’s shooting is still in the hospital and it’s still investigating the shooting. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call Portland police.

