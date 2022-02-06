Church Services Press On After Fire Rips Through 98-Year-Old Church In Watts

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Investigators Sunday were trying to determine the cause and culprits responsible for starting a fire at a nearly 100-year-old church in the Watts area.

Flames ripped through St. John’s United Methodist Church on Saturday, burning pews, causing visible smoke damage on the tower, and other noticeable damage.

Until repairs are made as a result of the fire, the church services were expected to be held in the parking lot. Church trustees worked into the night to board up the front of the church.

For more than an hour, 70 firefighters fought to put out the fire at the church, which was vacant at the time. The fire quickly spread to the lower level and the sanctuary.

The cause of the fire remains unknown but is under investigation. However, witnesses say they saw someone smoking in front of the church just before the house of worship started to burn.

The church has been a staple in the community for 98 years.

“It’s like a part of my soul has been destroyed,” said Jimmy Nichols, a church member. “All of the good times and memories, and worship to God himself, it effects my soul deeply.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.