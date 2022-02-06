Child Shot In Port Richmond During Argument Between Tow Truck Drivers: Police

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A 3-year-old is in the hospital after Philadelphia police say they were shot while two tow truck drivers argued in Port Richmond. This all played out around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Aramingo Avenue.

According to police, two tow truck drivers got into an argument in the Jiffy Lube parking lot. One of those drivers went back to his truck, got a gun, and fired in the director of the other tow truck.

The 3-year-old victim was inside and was struck in the leg. They are currently in stable condition.

“Inside the truck was a 3-year-old child,” Captain John Walker said, adding, “Tow truck fled the scene, went to Episcopal Hospital, initially, and the [child] was transferred over to St Chris Hospital.”

Authorities said the area is known for drag racing, which leads to tow truck drivers staying near the Jiffy Lube in waiting.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video to locate the shooter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.