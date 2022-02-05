Mom once again asking for justice after her 16-year-old son’s death

By Stephen Moody

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A mother is once again asking for justice after her son was shot and killed late last year.

“It’s very heartbreaking that a child that’s 15 years old can walk up to someone and murder them,” Nija Hill said.

Hill told FOX10 life has been tough since her son Chavan Scruggs was killed just five months ago near his high school.

Days after his death, a 15-year-old suspect was arrested and charged. Hill told us this all started after a good deed by her son.

“At the time when my son was murdered, he had let someone borrow his shoes that wasn’t as fortunate as he was. He was going to get his shoes back because he started a new school,” Hill said.

That’s when Scruggs was shot and killed. A vigil was held at that exact spot near Allison Street.

Hill says she stays strong with the help of hoodies with Chavan’s name on them that she designs herself.

Five months later and the family is still holding those memories close as this investigation continues.

“We don’t look to bury our children. We expect our children to bury us. You really tear apart; you can just totally interrupt a person’s life by taking someone’s life. You didn’t just take a person’s life. You took someone that was a good person and a funny person. A child,” Hill said.

