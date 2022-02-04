Woman charged with child abuse after 4-year-old boy found dead in Mobile

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Police arrested a woman after a 4-year-old boy was found dead in Mobile on Thursday.

Officers were called to a home on Jacob Drive around 8 a.m. after getting a call of a medical emergency involving a child. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews arrived at the home and pronounced the boy dead on the scene.

MPD said detectives found bruises on the body and other signs that the child had been abused.

Officers arrested the child’s caregiver, 53-year-old Yolanda Coale, on a charge of aggravated child abuse.

No other details about the case have been released.

