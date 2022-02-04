St. Paul firefighter dies from injuries in 3-alarm barn fire, explosion

By KPTV Staff

ST. PAUL, Oregon (KPTV) — A firefighter who was critically injured while battling a large barn fire in St. Paul early Thursday morning has died.

“We’ve been dealt a significant loss to our family, our department, and the St. Paul community,” St. Paul Fire Chief Bryan Allen said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. “We in the community are absolutely heartbroken.”

The fire began just after 4 a.m. near Champoeg Creek Lane Northeast and McKay Road Northeast.

30-year-old Austin Smith, a St. Paul volunteer firefighter, was seriously injured soon after arriving. He was taken by helicopter to OHSU in Portland, but he did not survive, Allen said.

Woodburn Fire District Chief Joe Budge said crews reported an explosion while they were on scene.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said investigators haven’t been able to safely inspect the scene yet to determine what caused the fire. Oregon State Police told FOX 12 that arson detectives responded to the scene.

Smith joined the St. Paul fire department as a volunteer in 2015. Officials said his family’s roots in the close-knit community date back generations, to the founding of the St. Paul Rodeo.

Crews from Aurora Fire District, Mt. Angel Fire District, Woodburn Fire District, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Canby Fire District, Dayton Fire Department and Hubbard Fire District responded to help St. Paul Fire District with the fire.

