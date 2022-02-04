St. Louis dog walkers work despite the snow

By PAIGE HULSEY

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — While most businesses closed during Thursday’s snow storm, some workers knew their four-legged clients needed them.

“We are like the Post Office. Through rain or sleet or snow, we have to get there. These guys have their business to do,” said Fetch Pet Care owner Randy Ring. “We are not emergency, we are not doctors and hospitals saving lives, but I feel what we do is pretty important.”

One of Ring’s client priorities is a dog named Rudy, who has an elderly owner who lives in an apartment.

Fellow dog-walker, Brian Lappin who has owned STL Happy Dogs for 10-years, says many clients did cancel since they didn’t need help because they were home with their pets. But he was determined to be there for any clients who still wanted a hand.

“It comes with the hot summers, cold winters, being outside, doing what I want to do,” said Lappin.

The dog walkers noted they make sure to clear off any salt from the dogs’ feet since that can irritate the pets’ skin.

