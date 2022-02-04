Person hit and killed by train in Marion County

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MARION COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Deputies say a person was hit and killed by a train Thursday night in Marion County.

It happened between Southeast 52nd Street and Southeast 62nd Street just after 11 p.m

The victim has not been identified.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the train has been moved, and all roads are back open.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.