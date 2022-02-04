Olathe teen battling cancer goes sledding on hill named for her

By Web Staff

OLATHE, Kansas (KMBC) — An Olathe teen enjoyed a very special day of sledding at Lake Olathe.

Harper’s Hill is named after Harper Claar, 13, who lost a leg to cancer.

The Elves of Christmas Present and Olathe parks and recreation workers have been working since Christmas Eve to make a handicap-accessible sledding hill at Lake Olathe.

Harper’s father helped her with her first sledding run.

“You go pretty fast, like build up speed as you go down. You start going down pretty fast quickly,” said Harper Claar.

“It’s awesome man. Just the fact that we have a hill dedicated to my daughter, that’s incredible,” said Aaron Claar, Harper’s father.

Harper was diagnosed with bone cancer three years ago.

