Meet 3 babies who were born on 2/2/22

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Talk about a conversation starter!

Three Southern California mothers welcomed their babies on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 – also known as 2/2/22!

First, there was the early bird.

Aiden Chino was born at 2:32 a.m. at California Hospital Medical Center near downtown Los Angeles. Aiden weighed 8 pounds and measured 21.5 inches in length.

“We are so excited to welcome baby Aiden into our family, especially on 2/2/22,” said the boy’s mom, Sheyla Chino. “The care we’ve received here at California Hospital has been excellent, and we could not be happier with the entire experience. The staff has been very helpful, and it’s my best experience with a C-section so far.”

Then came Miranda Samara Hernandez. She was born at Dignity Health Community Hospital of San Bernardino.

The healthy baby girl came into the world at 4:34 a.m. weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces and measuring 21 inches in length.

She’s the third baby for her parents, Gloria Miranda-Hernandez and Mario Jr. Hernandez, who live in Rialto.

Lastly, a Fullerton mom gave birth to a healthy baby boy at 2:22 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Medical Center, making for a very unique birthday and time of birth.

Eman Shehadeh and Ahmad Jazaeri’s newborn son, Zachriya, weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces and is about 20 inches long.

All three babies and their mothers are healthy and doing well.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.