Icy rescue: Woman, 2 dogs pulled to safety from overturned car in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A woman and her two dogs were pulled to safety from a car that flipped over into a ditch as icy winter weather was moving through southern Indiana.

It happened around noon Thursday near Henryville, Indiana on Highway 160 West just past Forestry Road, according to the Monroe Township Fire Department.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said the woman, the driver of the car, was traveling on Highway 160 when the vehicle veered off the roadway and came to rest upside down in a ditch. The woman was then trapped inside.

Officials said also in the car were the woman’s two dogs. Firefighters said the woman was not injured, but she and the dogs were unable to get out of the overturned car.

Responding firefighters crawled through the ditch to get under the car, where they were able to gain access through the windshield, officials said.

The woman and her two dogs were then pulled to safety.

Photos of the rescue show the firefighters making their way under the car and pulling the two dogs out. Snow and sleet can be seen covering the highway.

State and local officials have been saying ahead of the storm that people should stay off the roads, but if they must travel, to use extreme caution. Icy conditions will remain in place Thursday night.

